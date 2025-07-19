Written by Manoj Kumar Ojha

Tinsukia: Road and rail traffic was severely disrupted on Saturday morning after a large tree branch collapsed near Borhapjan Kali Mandir, close to Dumduma Town in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The fallen branch blocked both National Highway 37 (NH-37) and an adjacent railway track, bringing movement along the key Dibrugarh-Tinsukia-Makum-Dangari-Ledo route to a standstill.

A train en route from Dangari to Tinsukia was halted due to the obstruction, while vehicular traffic on NH-37 — one of Assam’s busiest highways — also came to a complete stop.

Local residents were the first to reach the scene, but the scale of the blockage required official intervention. Personnel from the Doomdooma Police and Forest Department quickly arrived and initiated clearance operations.

Joint teams are currently working to remove the fallen portion of the tree and restore connectivity on both the highway and the railway track. Officials said efforts are underway on a priority basis to minimize delays and ensure public safety.

The incident has caused significant inconvenience to commuters and has once again highlighted the need for regular monitoring and maintenance of roadside trees along high-traffic corridors.

No injuries or casualties have been reported at the time of filing this report. Further updates are awaited as restoration work continues.