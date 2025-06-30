Guwahati: After a week-long suspension caused by landslides, regular train services connecting South Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and the rest of the country via Guwahati resumed fully on Monday, officials from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) confirmed.

The disruption began on June 23, when heavy rainfall triggered massive landslides in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, severely damaging the railway tracks in the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section of the Lumding division.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to a senior NFR official, both passenger and freight train services have now been restored and are operating normally through the affected stretch at Jatinga Lampur. Partial services over the Lumpur–New Haflong section resumed on Sunday.

“Our engineers and officials will continue to closely monitor the situation, especially given the ongoing monsoon season. We remain vigilant across the entire hilly terrain of the Lumding division,” the official said.

On Saturday, NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma stated that the Lumpur–New Haflong route had suffered extensive damage due to multiple earth slips triggered by relentless rain.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To oversee the restoration work, NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava visited the site personally, reviewed the operations, and encouraged the field teams working on the ground.

“Under his leadership, maximum manpower and equipment were deployed. NFR teams worked around the clock to remove debris and restore the tracks,” Sharma said. He credited the engineers and field workers for the safe and successful resumption of services through this critical hill section.

In the wake of the damage, several trains had to be cancelled, diverted, or short-terminated, causing inconvenience to passengers. The NFR expressed its gratitude to the public for their patience during the disruption and advised travelers to stay updated via official communication channels for any further changes in train operations.

Each year during the monsoon months (June–September), the northeastern region — especially Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and southern Assam faces recurring rail disruptions due to landslides, waterlogging, and track damage.