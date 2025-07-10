Guwahati: A live-in relationship ended in heartbreak and tragedy on Thursday morning at the Kahilipara area in Assam’s Guwahati, leaving residents of Kalyani Nagar stunned.

Navjyoti Talukdar and Sushmita Das, who had been living together in a rented house for nearly a year, faced a devastating turn of events.

Police said Navjyoti died by suicide, while Sushmita attempted to take her own life and is currently battling for survival at Hayat Hospital.

According to police and local sources, tensions between the couple had been escalating for some time, with frequent arguments and emotional strain clouding their relationship.

On the morning of the incident, Navjyoti reportedly locked Sushmita inside a room before taking his own life.

Despite her critical condition, Sushmita managed to alert police before trying to harm herself by slashing her wrist.

Officers reached the scene swiftly, discovered Navjyoti’s body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. They then rushed Sushmita to the hospital, where she remains under intensive care.

While speaking to officers at the hospital, Sushmita allegedly confirmed the troubled state of their relationship, citing constant disputes and emotional distress.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events. Sources revealed that Sushmita works with a satellite news channel based in Guwahati.