Guwahati: Guwahati commuters will face major traffic diversions as the construction of the flyover’s superstructure near Downtown Hospital on GS Road starts at midnight on March 3.

The Traffic Police Department has stated that the restrictions will be in place daily from 11.30 pm to 4.30 am until the work is complete. The authorities will fully close the GS Road between Sixmile Flyover and Downtown, impacting night travel across central Guwahati.

No vehicles will be allowed on GS Road between Sixmile Flyover and Downtown during the restricted hours.

To ensure the smooth movement of emergency vehicles and facilitate construction, the Traffic Police has outlined the following diversion plan:

Vehicles traveling from Khanapara to VIP Road, Panjabari Road, or Jayanagar Road should use the service road of Sixmile Flyover. Those heading from Khanapara to Dispur should take Jayanagar Road, Beltola Bazar Road, Beltola-Survey Road, and Last Gate via Sixmile Flyover’s service lane. Vehicles from Panjabari and Sachal/Ananda Nagar to Dispur must follow the Jayanagar Road – Beltola Bazar Road – Beltola-Survey Road – Last Gate route. Commuters from Rukminigaon/Rukmininagar can use Beltola-Survey Road or GNRC Dispur Road. Vehicles traveling from Jayanagar to Dispur should follow Beltola Bazar Road – Beltola-Survey Road.

Traffic from Ganeshguri:

Vehicles heading to Khanapara must take Supermarket Flyover towards Last Gate, Beltola-Basistha Road. Those heading towards Downtown/Sixmile can use the service road of Supermarket Flyover via Downtown Bylane – Dwarka Path – Ananda Nagar Path. Vehicles from Last Gate towards Downtown should also use the service road of Supermarket Flyover via Downtown Bylane.

Restricted Lane Entry:

Vehicles from Purbanchal Path, Sun Valley Bylane, or Downtown Bylane will be restricted onto GS Road. They must use Dwarka Path/Ananda Nagar Path or Hengrabari Road/Swahid Dilip Huzuri Path. Vehicles from Tongra Satra Road, Lakshmi Mandir Path, and Rukminigaon Bylane cannot enter GS Road and must use either Beltola-Survey Road or GNRC Dispur Road.

Traffic from Downtown:

Vehicles heading towards Khanapara can take VIP Road via Sachal/Ananda Nagar. Those heading to Dispur should use Hengrabari Road or Swahid Dilip Huzuri Path.

The Guwahati Traffic Police has urged citizens to cooperate for smooth traffic management. Commuters should plan their trips to avoid delays.

The traffic authorities encourage the public to follow official traffic advisories for real-time updates.