Guwahati: A passionate post by wildlife enthusiast Debabrata Gogoi Duwari has ignited widespread concern in Assam after he shared tragic images of a dead softshell tortoise found in the Yamuna canal in Sivasagar.

The tortoise, believed to be decades old, was discovered lifeless amid a thick layer of plastic and other waste, which Gogoi attributes to severe water pollution. The incident has cast a harsh spotlight on the deteriorating state of Assam’s water bodies and the perceived lack of action from local authorities.

Gogoi’s emotional post quickly went viral, resonating with hundreds of people who shared it and called for immediate action. “The condition of historic Yamuna in Sivasagar canal is heartbreaking,” he wrote, criticizing what he called the incompetence of local leadership.

“These tortoises were 100% indigenous—perhaps they had even witnessed the great Moamoria rebellion. Who destroyed this historic river?”

Environmental observer Devajit Saikia noted that even the state’s “Amrit Sarovar” beautification projects are failing, citing the absence of migratory birds and the transformation of vibrant wetlands into stagnant dumps.

“The youth are leaving schools to set world records on trivial things while history and ecology rot around us,” he lamented.

Adding to the chorus of criticism, concerned citizen Monalisa Kalita questioned the silence of Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, a figure known for his conservation efforts. She urged him to take responsibility, stating that the issue “is above politics, community, or self-interest.”

The Yamuna canal is more than just a waterway; it holds deep historical significance for locals, believed to have served the Ahom kingdom for centuries.

Once a symbol of the region’s rich biodiversity, its once-clean waters are now filled with sewage and industrial runoff, causing a foul odor and the disappearance of aquatic life.

This is not an isolated incident. Across Assam, similar stories are emerging as ill-conceived development projects, often lacking proper ecological planning, lead to the silent destruction of heritage water bodies.

In response, local groups like the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) have submitted memorandums demanding the scientific conservation of the Yamuna canal and its connected waterways.

They argue that government initiatives like the Amrit Sarovar Mission will only be effective if they respect local ecosystems.

The death of the tortoise is more than a single tragedy—it’s a stark warning. With its rivers and forests as defining features, Assam stands at a critical juncture. The time to act is now, before pollution claims not just its wildlife, but its identity.