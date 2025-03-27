Assam to set up commission to prioritize quality education, says Chief Minister

Guwahati: Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, said that the government is planning to set up an Education Commission to evaluate whether the state should prioritize improving education quality with fewer, well-staffed schools or expand access with multiple single-teacher institutions.

Addressing at the Gunotsav 2025 event at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, Chief Minister further stated that the commission, comprising 10 intellectuals and educators, will assess the best approach to strengthening the state’s education system.

“The people of Assam must decide—quality or quantity in education. Would they prefer six schools at the Panchayat level, each with a single teacher, or one well-equipped school with six teachers? The commission will study this critical issue. Striking the right balance will make Assam’s education system one of the best in the country,” the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister further stated that the state has adequate teachers. However, most of the teachers in the state prefer urban postings rather than rural posting, which is unfortunate. This leaves the districts like South Salmara and Dhubri underserved.

The department had to address thoroughly to ensure quality education reaches every corner of the state,” the Chief Minister stated.

Chief Minister also proposed a dedicated cadre for single-teacher schools, where appointed teachers would remain in their assigned schools for life.

He also implied shifting recruitment from the district level to individual schools, with vacancies advertised by school name to ensure candidates are aware of their postings upfront.



Moreover, the Chief Minister also recommended an eight-month mandatory practical teaching period before earning a B.Ed degree.

“Newly recruited teachers will undergo a two-year probation period to evaluate their performance before being granted permanent status. The government aims to build a strong and inclusive educational framework for the state by ensuring equitable teacher distribution, embracing digital learning, and improving recruitment and training processes.”, the Chief Minister added.

