Guwahati: Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said on Friday that the people of the state will remember September 17 as a historic day, as the government will formally launch its flagship welfare scheme, ‘Orunodoi 3.0’.

She explained that the government has revamped the scheme to make its benefits more effective, transparent, and accessible to the needy sections of society..

Ahead of the launch, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a review meeting on Friday via video conference with all the Deputy Commissioners of the state to ensure the smooth and foolproof implementation of the scheme.

Finance Department Commissioner and Secretary Jayanta Narlikar, along with senior officials of the concerned departments, also attended the meeting.

Neog further added that the government remains committed to expanding the reach of Orunodoi, so that economic support and social security measures can directly benefit thousands of families across Assam.

