Guwahati: The Assam government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will roll out the third edition of the Orunodoi scheme on September 17, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

This new phase will provide monthly financial support of Rs 1,250 to nearly 4 million economically weaker families to help meet their nutritional and healthcare needs.

Sarma also revealed that in August, the government will distribute letters to beneficiaries of the second phase of Nijut Moina, a financial incentive program designed to encourage girl students to continue their education and prevent child marriage.

Marking 2025 as the “Year of Books,” the Assam government plans to gift each Orunodoi beneficiary a book highlighting prominent historical figures of India, Sarma added.

We will soon start an experimental drive wherein every Orunodoi beneficiary, whenever they buy an LPG cylinder will be given ?250 directly to their bank accounts.



We will soon start an experimental drive wherein every Orunodoi beneficiary, whenever they buy an LPG cylinder will be given ?250 directly to their bank accounts.

If the experiment is successful, we will roll out this scheme on a full scale basis.

The government had paused the second edition of the Orunodoi scheme in July this year, but will reconnect with all eligible families in August to share details about the upcoming launch. “We are scheduling the start of Orunodoi 3.0 on September 17 to coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. This will be Assam’s largest-ever welfare initiative,” the Chief Minister said.

Regarding Nijut Moina, which launched its first phase in August last year, Sarma noted that it had already benefited around one million girl students and cost the state treasury approximately Rs 300 crore. The scheme offers monthly stipends based on educational level: Rs 1,000 for girls enrolled in Class 11 after passing Class 10, Rs 1,250 for those pursuing undergraduate degrees, and Rs 2,500 for post-graduate or BEd students. The payments exclude the two-month summer vacation period.

Sarma highlighted the positive impact of the scheme, stating, “Parents who once could not afford higher education for their daughters and pushed for early marriage are now motivating them to continue their studies.”