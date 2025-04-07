Guwahati: The North East MSME Promotion Council of India (MSME PCI) has unveiled its plans to launch India’s First MSME Market at Bipanan Khetra, Six Mile in Guwahati.

Unveiling the groundbreaking initiative during a press conference in Guwahati on Sunday, Maulana M. M. Hanif Laskar (Coordinator, North-East India) stated that, the council envisioned the MSME Market as a dynamic and inclusive platform where small enterprises, particularly from the North East, can showcase their products, network with buyers, and investors, and scale their businesses.

Hanif said that the market aims to create employment opportunities, support local industries, and foster sustainable economic growth by providing direct market access and promoting entrepreneurship.

“The market will serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration, offering strategic visibility and support to farmers, entrepreneurs, and small business owners,” Hanif asserted.

He said that the initiative aligns with India’s broader goals of inclusive development and global competitiveness.

The market expects to attract significant attention from both national and international stakeholders, creating new avenues for partnerships, marketing, and investment, Hanif added.

Further, the North East MSME PCI urged policymakers, industry leaders, and the general public to come forward in supporting this transformative project, which has the potential to make the North East a model region for MSME-driven growth in India.