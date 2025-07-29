Guwahati: Tinsukia Police have arrested all seven accused involved in the sensational daylight robbery of Rs 6 lakh and a cheque near Bordubi Kali Mandir on the Tinsukia–Duliajan road in Assam, SSP Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nishant Sourabh (Tinsukia) and Bordubi Officer-in-Charge Shankar Das formed a team and launched a massive operation to nab the culprits.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, July 27, shocked the region and raised serious concerns over public safety along the highway corridor.

Around 3.15 pm on Sunday, seven armed assailants wielding sharp weapons overtook the vehicle of Shyam Sunder Prasad, an employee of the reputed firm Gopi Ram Chet Ram, as he returned to Tinsukia with the firm’s daily wheat flour collection and the driver.

“They surrounded us suddenly and attacked us without warning. I was beaten up, and they took away Rs 6 lakh in cash and a cheque. I can identify them,” said Shyam further from his hospital bed at Tinsukia Civil Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the assault.

The incident sparked public outcry in the busy locality, especially since it happened in broad daylight near a religious site with high footfall. Local residents expressed anger and demanded increased patrolling along highway stretches and temple zones.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip also took personal cognizance of the case. Police immediately registered a case at Bordubi Police Station and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to track the accused.

Following leads, the police identified and arrested the seven men involved in the robbery. They are:

Binod Pandey (43), s/o Batcha Pandey, resident of Lengrijan, PS-Naharkatia, Dibrugarh

Antu Majhi (41), s/o Lalchand Majhi, resident of 2 No. Duliajan Gaon, PS-Duliajan, Tinsukia

Dhan Gogoi (53), s/o Hemanta Gogoi, resident of Dirial Gaon, Kachari Pathar, PS-Duliajan

Dhanmoni Gogoi (45), s/o Surjya Kumar Gogoi, resident of Kaliapani New Molia Gaon, PS-Naharkatia

Minaram Dhadumia (50), s/o Deben Dhadumia, resident of Ghilaguri 3 No., PS-Namrup

Dhiraj Chutia (28), s/o Monumohan Chutia, resident of Seleng Gaon, PS-Naharkatia

Md. Sahil Mohumad (25), s/o Oli Ahmed, resident of Juria Pukhuri Gaon, Dibrugarh

The owner of Gopi Ram Chet Ram further confirmed the incident and praised the prompt response by the police. “We hope the authorities recover the stolen amount and take strict action to prevent such crimes in the future,” he further said.

This case also highlights growing concerns over organized highway robberies in Upper Assam.

The brazenness of the crime, carried out near a place of worship in broad daylight, has put pressure on law enforcement to increase surveillance and boost police presence in vulnerable zones.

With all seven accused now in custody, police are also interrogating them for possible links to similar crimes in the region. They have already begun recovery operations to trace the stolen cash and cheque.

Tinsukia is a major commercial town and serves as a hub of trade and commerce in Upper Assam and eastern Arunachal Pradesh. It lies approximately 500 kilometres from the capital city, Guwahati.