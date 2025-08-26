Guwahati: The Tinsukia District Administration has strongly denied reports circulating in a section of media regarding the alleged death of a pregnant woman during the ceremonial distribution of cheques under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, held on August 24 at Margherita in Tinsukia district.

The cheque distribution event was part of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent visit to Margherita, where he launched several developmental initiatives and personally handed over cheques to beneficiaries under the women’s entrepreneurship scheme.

In an official statement issued through the Co-District Commissioner Margherita’s social media page on Tuesday, the administration clarified that after thorough verification, it was found that the information was “completely false and baseless.”

Authorities categorically stated that no such incident took place during the programme.

The administration appealed to the public not to fall prey to such misinformation and urged citizens to refrain from sharing unverified reports that may lead to unnecessary panic and misunderstanding.

Instead, people have been advised to confirm facts through official sources such as the District Administration, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations or other government channels.

Further, the statement cautioned that circulating such fake news is a punishable offence under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

It also warned that legal action would be initiated against those found responsible for creating and spreading false narratives aimed at misleading the public.

Officials reiterated that the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan is a flagship scheme designed to empower women through financial assistance and entrepreneurship opportunities, and the Margherita event was conducted smoothly without any untoward incident.

The Tinsukia Police, along with the District Administration, have assured continuous monitoring to prevent the spread of misleading information in the future.