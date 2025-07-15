Guwahati: The Japanese Encephalitis (JE) situation in Assam’s Lakhimpur district has reached a concerning stage, with three deaths reported in the past 24 hours, according to the district health department.

Two of the fatalities were due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), identified as Lakhinandan Nath (13) from Khoga and Makhani Bora (82) from Bihpuria. One person succumbed to Japanese Encephalitis.

Earlier, on July 3, Lytton Deori (11) from Bordeori village in Narayanpur, who had been shifted to Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh, died of JE.

The health department confirmed that 38 patients affected by JE and AES have recovered so far. Currently, three JE-infected patients are under treatment at Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital in North Lakhimpur, while six others have been discharged after receiving treatment.

In response to the rising cases, the district health department has launched Malathion fogging operations in the Bihpuria and Dhakuakhana BPHC areas. The initiative aims to control mosquito populations and reduce the risk of further transmission.

Health authorities continue to monitor the situation and are urging residents to take precautions against mosquito bites, especially in vulnerable and high-risk areas.