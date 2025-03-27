Assam: Thousands gather for Baruni Snan at Barak Valley's 'Mini Kumbh'

Guwahati: Thousands of devotees flocked to Kapilashram in Siddheswar, Hailakandi district, Assam,on Thursday to participate in the annual Baruni Snan.

The holy ritual, often referred to as the “Mini Kumbh” of South Assam’s Barak Valley, involves taking a sacred dip in the Barak River, believed to purify the soul and wash away sins.

The event coincided with Madhukrishna Trayodashi and Satabhisha Nakshatra, marking the start of the fortnight-long Baruni Mela. Sujan Bhattacharjee, secretary of the Baruni Mela Committee, stated that large crowds are expected to continue throughout the day. “Bathing in the river during this time is considered spiritually significant, similar to the Maha Kumbh,” he said.

Elaborate security measures have been implemented, with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) stationed near the river to ensure safety.

Many devotees also performed rituals such as immersing the ashes of their loved ones and offering tarpan, as the Barak River is believed to transform into a Triveni Sangam a sacred confluence on this day.

The historic Siddheswar Temple, also known as Kapilashram or Kapil Muni’s Ashram, is the focal point of the celebrations. Located approximately 25 km from Hailakandi in Thandapur near Panchgram, the temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the oldest in Barak Valley. It features a stone-carved Shivling believed to have been installed by the ancient sage Kapila.

The Baruni Mela, which attracts thousands of devotees, is expected to remain a vibrant hub of religious and cultural activity for the next two weeks, solidifying its place as a cherished tradition in the region.