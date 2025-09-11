Guwahati: Several members of the Thadou tribe on Wednesday held a protest here while demanding justice over the killing of their leader Nehkam Jomhao (59).

Jomaho was murdered by Kuki insurgents in Karbi Anglong in August.

The Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) did confess that five of its insurgents were associated with the murder of Jomhao.

However they claimed the action didn’t have their prior approval.

The KRA Assam is ready to assist in the police investigation.

But Thadou tribe organisations want immediate arrest and prosecution of the masterminds.

They urged the Assam government to terminate the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki insurgents in the state.

They also questioned the legal and constitutional basis of the SoO agreement amid Kuki insurgents indulging in violence and killing at will.

They also demanded that Kuki militant outfits should be proscribed as terrorist organisations under pertinent laws.

They also sought the dismantling of their camps in a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Key Thadou tribe organisations in Assam and Manipur claim they have been pushing back against “Kuki supremacists”.

“As a peace-loving and law-abiding community, the Thadou people firmly believe in the rule of law. With very limited numbers and without any armed groups of our own, we continue to place our faith in the government of India and the government of Assam to protect all citizens under the laws of the land,” the Thadou Students’ Association (TSA) Guwahati said in the memorandum.

“We are not afraid of anti-peace elements, but we do expect the government to ensure justice, security, and protection for our people. We stand committed to peace and harmony, but we cannot remain silent in the face of terror, persecution, and cultural annihilation. We therefore appeal to your esteemed office to act without delay,” the memorandum said.