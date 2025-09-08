Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma showed warmth and approachability when a young boy approached him after an event, expressing a desire to visit the CM’s residence in Guwahati.

The boy, around 15 or 16 years old and wearing a maroon T-shirt, said he had something personal to share with the chief minister.

A video of the encounter, which has since gone viral on social media, captured Sarma engaging with the teen in a friendly and sincere manner.

Instead of brushing the boy off, Sarma asked for his phone number and personally dialed it on his own phone.

The boy’s mother answered the call. Sarma spoke to her briefly, assured her he would call back, and gently patted the boy on the cheek before continuing toward his helicopter.

The encounter reportedly took place as the CM was leaving an event at an undisclosed location.

“I want to come to your house in Guwahati, sir,” the boy said with hope in his eyes. Sarma, smiling, confirmed the request and asked for his name while saving the contact.

“You can tell me at my house,” the CM responded after the boy said he wanted to share something personal.

As the chief minister left, the boy smiled widely, visibly touched by the interaction. Social media users praised Sarma for his kind and down-to-earth gesture, calling it a heartwarming moment that reflected his accessibility as a leader.