Dibrugarh: Tea producers from Assam, North Bengal, and South India have formed a new national group called the Federation of Indian Tea Manufacturers Association (FITMA) to work together for the future of the tea industry.

The announcement was made during a meeting in Dibrugarh, where members of three tea groups, ABLTMA, NBTPWA, and NBLTMA, came together to create FITMA.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Deven Singh, advisor to ABLTMA, was appointed as the chairman of FITMA, with Sanjay Dhanothi and Dhananjayan Krishnamoorty as vice-chairmen. Vikash Agarwal was made secretary.

Following the formation of FITMA, ABLTMA held its Annual General Meeting (AGM), where its leadership was re-elected, and the executive committee was expanded.

A special moment during the event was when the family of Narendra Tibrewal, the late founder of ABLTMA, was honored.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The evening program, “Ek Shaam Chai Ke Saath”, started with a tribute to the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, followed by prayers for their families.

Dignitaries at the event included Arunita Phukan Yadav from the Tea Board of India, Dr. Jesto George from FSSAI, and Venkatesan Selvaraj from the Tea Research Association.

Two awards were presented: Rameshbhai Patel received the Axom Binandini Award for his 50 years of support to Assam’s tea industry, and Jadav Payeng, known as the Forest Man of India, received the Prakriti Ratna Bota for his efforts in creating a forest.