Guwahati: A tea garden worker was allegedly killed during an “elephant attack” at Sonari in Charaideo, Assam on Thursday.

The incident reportedly took place at the Tingalibam Tea Garden in Sonari, Charaideo.

The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Madhu Bhakt.

He was allegedly attacked by an elephant when he went into the forest on Thursday to collect firewood.

However, his family grew concerned as he did not return till late in the night.

However, they found the man dead on Friday morning with visible signs of a possible elephant attack.

Reports stated that the deceased had tusk attack marks on the body

An investigation has been initiated in connection with the incident.