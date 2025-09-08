Guwahati: Going to school is still a tedious process for tea garden children in Assam.

Ridima, an 8-year-old, was seen walking to school along with a group of children on Monday in Tinsukia district of upper Assam.

She covers nearly six km every day on foot, crossing fields, streams and narrow passages through tea gardens to attend classes and return home.

“My mother says that going to school is necessary for becoming a good and happy person,” she said with a shy smile, clutching her worn-out school bag.

Teachers in the region acknowledge the challenges but applaud the spirit of such children.

“Their resilience is inspiring. Despite poverty and distance, they attend classes regularly. Education here is more than a privilege it is survival,” said a primary school teacher in Tinsukia.

On International LiteracyDay, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu highlighted the importance of breaking these barriers. “Through ?????—Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society, India is advancing the New India Literacy Mission, empowering every youth & adult with knowledge, skills & values for a #ViksitBharat,” he posted on X on Monday.

Activists argue that while government missions are commendable, ground realities demand urgent attention.

“The dream of a literate and empowered India will remain incomplete unless tea garden children are ensured equal access to schools with basic facilities,” said an education rights campaigner in Tinsukia.

For Ridima and thousands like her, the struggle continues every day. Yet, each determined step on the muddy tracks of the tea gardens carries with it the promise of a brighter tomorrow one where the power of education may finally bridge the gap between deprivation and dignity.

