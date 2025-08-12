Dibrugarh: The Dibrugarh Press Club (DPC) honoured the legacy of late journalist Nilim Choudhury during the 14th Annual Nilim Choudhury Memorial Lecture and Award Ceremony, held at DHSK Autonomous College in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Monday.

This year, the Nilim Choudhury Memorial Award, which includes a cash prize of Rs 20,000, was awarded to senior journalist Surya Bora of Asomiya Pratidin, Sonari, for his commitment to responsible journalism and his significant impact on the media landscape in Assam.

The organisers presented Bora with a citation and a cheque of Rs 20,000. Members of the DPC and other guests paid rich tributes to Nilim Choudhury and recalled his contributions to the field of journalism. Choudhury, who headed the Dibrugarh University Library, also worked as a reporter for various media houses during his lifetime.

Additionally, the first Sanjib Nandy Memorial Youth Journalism Award was presented to Hiranya Bora of NKTV, Dibrugarh. He received a citation and a cheque of Rs 10,000.

A commemorative book titled Nilim, edited by Jyotish Kumar Patir and Avik Chakraborty, was released during the event.

Arnab Sharma and Debojit Chutia screened a documentary based on the life of the late Nilim Choudhury.

Senior journalist and former bureau chief of Eastern India, Subir Bhaumik, delivered the Nilim Choudhury Memorial Lecture on “Developments in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Fresh Challenges for Northeast India.” He highlighted the current crises in both countries and their implications for the Northeast.

Among those present were Prof. Subasana Mahanta (Head of the Assamese Department, Dibrugarh University and wife of Nilim Choudhury), renowned tea planter Mrigendra Jalan, DMC Mayor Dr Saikat Patra, DHSK Autonomous College Principal Sashi Kanta Saikia, DPC President Manash Jyoti Dutta, DPC Secretary Ripunjoy Das, CA Jyoti Prasad Kanoi, and several others.

The DPC also felicitated renowned NIS coach Pranob Baruah during the programme.