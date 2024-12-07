Guwahati: A new report by environmental research organization iFOREST reveals a worrying trend of air pollution in Assam‘s capital city Guwahati.

The report, titled, “Smog Tales: Know your city and what you breathe,” highlights the Guwahati city’s severe air quality issues and their impact on public health.

The report reveals worrying levels of particulate matter (PM), a major pollutant linked to respiratory illnesses, heart disease, and even cancer.

The key findings of the iFOREST study are concerning. In 2023, average PM2.5 levels were well above the permissible limit, and PM10 levels were double the safe threshold. Winter months saw a significant increase in PM2.5 concentrations, with December being the most polluted month.

The study also identified peak pollution hours. Mornings and evenings saw the highest levels of PM2.5, while NO2 concentrations were highest during evenings. Ozone levels peaked during afternoons.

Pollution wasn’t uniform across the city. LGBI Airport recorded the highest PM10 levels, while Pan Bazar and IIT Guwahati also had concerningly high PM2.5 concentrations.

The study also found a dominance of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) compared to PM10, indicating a source mix. Seasonal trends showed spikes in particulate matter during winter and ozone during summer.

While data quality improved in 2023, with most monitoring stations recording “Good” data except Pan Bazar, there was a worrying trend. PM10 levels have increased by 15-18% since 2019, with no significant change in PM2.5 levels.

On December 5, 2024, iFOREST hosted a webinar with experts to discuss solutions. The causes identified included Guwahati’s valley geography, which traps pollutants from vehicles, construction, and road dust.

Panelists highlighted the health risks associated with air pollution. Dr. Rashmi Agarwalla from AIIMS Guwahati pointed out links to respiratory diseases, diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular issues.

Additionally, Dr. Vihangraj Kulkarni of NIT Silchar identified open-air cooking with coal as a significant source of black carbon emissions.

There were also discussions on potential solutions. Shantanu Dutta from the Pollution Control Board mentioned efforts to control road dust and encourage industries to monitor their pollution generation.

Arshel Akhter, Guwahati’s Bicycle Mayor, emphasized the need for better public transportation infrastructure and a shift towards cleaner options like cycling and electric buses.

Dr. Banashree Sarma from NCAP, Guwahati, provided positive updates. IIT Guwahati has submitted a source apportionment study to identify specific pollution sources.

Additionally, authorities are working to identify dust emission hotspots and implement mitigation measures in collaboration with various departments.