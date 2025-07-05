Dibrugarh: Sixty street food vendors in Dibrugarh received certification on Friday after completing a Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) program.

The program was organised by Nestle India Limited and its training partner, the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI). It aims to improve food safety among vendors in the informal food sector.

The training was held in two batches of 30 participants each at the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) conference hall.

The sessions covered key topics such as safe food handling, personal hygiene, and basic sanitation. This helped the vendors understand and follow national food safety standards.

Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) is a key program by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) that aims to raise awareness and enhance skills among food handlers across the country.

This local training in Dibrugarh is a vital step toward making street food safer and building trust with customers.

After completing the program, all 60 vendors received official certificates. This recognition increases their credibility and equips them with the skills to run safer food businesses.

Organisers hope these efforts will encourage more hygienic and responsible food practices throughout the region.

The training is part of Nestle India’s larger “Serve Safe Food” initiative. It is carried out in partnership with the Food Safety Department, Government of Assam, and NASVI, and aims to train over 2,500 street food vendors across ten districts in Assam, including Kamrup (Metro), Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Cachar, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, and Nagaon.

Since the program began, more than 92,800 vendors across 26 states and four Union Territories have benefited from it. The initiative helps improve public health and safety by giving street food sellers better knowledge and skills.