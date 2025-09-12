Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, while speaking on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report against MP Gaurav Gogoi’s links to Pakistan, termed it as a “very explosive” 96-page document.

“It is a kind of cartel that was working to defame the development processes of our country. Within this entire cartel, one Pakistani citizen and the British wife of the MP have played a significant role,” he stated.

CM Sarma added the cabinet would review the report and take a call on further action after the conclusion of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

CM Sarma said he would first go through the report and then it would be made public.

“I will receive the report after returning to Guwahati. I will go through the report. After that, the government will inform the people about the report and the future course of action. This is a serious inquiry and is related to the nation’s security. After going through the report in detail, a decision will be taken on the action to be taken,” he said.

