North Lakhimpur: The Srimanta Sankardev Sangha (SSS), Lakhimpur in Assam, has filed a complaint against the Tai Ahom Yuva Parichad (TYPA) for allegedly burning its constitution and logo.

The Sewa Bahini, the youth and women’s wings of SSS Lakhimpur, filed the case against Udipta Gogoi and his accomplices for burning the organization’s constitution along with a banner bearing its logo at Sonari in Charaideo district on Monday.

A large delegation from SSS visited the North Lakhimpur Sadar Police Station on Tuesday and filed an FIR against the involved TYPA leaders.

Speaking to the media, SSS leaders stated that all 230 units of their organization in Lakhimpur district would file FIRs against the TYPA leaders, accusing them of maligning the image of Srimanta Sankardeva and disrupting social harmony and peace.

