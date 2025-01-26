Guwahati: A man was killed by his sons over an alleged family dispute in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday, police said.

According to a police official, three men assaulted and killed their father over a family dispute at his residence in the Katariatigaon area under the Sootea police station in Sonitpur district.

The deceased, identified as Ajijur Rahman, was rescued by locals in an unconscious state.

The official said that he was taken to the hospital by the locals but the doctors declared him brought dead.

The accused were identified as Dildar Hussain, Sabil Hussain, and Habil Hussain.

The trio is now absconding and police launched an investigation to nab them.

The incident sparked massive outrage in the area.