Dumduma Town: In a tale of courage, science, and compassion, a dog named Snow defied death after being bitten by a venomous viper thanks to the extraordinary efforts of Assam’s renowned snakebite experts.

Snow, who bravely killed the snake, was struck on the mouth, collapsing within minutes as venom coursed through its body. With no veterinarian available, Snow’s owner watched in despair, preparing for the worst.

But fate had other plans. Dr. Ronal Bathari of Assam’s “Venom Army,” alerted to the crisis, rushed to intervene.

Known for his fearless work in saving snakebite victims, Dr. Bathari decided that Snow’s life was worth every risk. He set up an IV line, administered anti-venom, and infused essential supportive medicines.

Standing beside him in spirit and guidance was none other than Assam’s most popular snake doctor, Dr. Surajit Giri, whose writings and campaigns have inspired hundreds across the state to treat snakebites as a medical emergency rather than a matter of superstition. His constant message that timely anti-venom saves both humans and animals was at the core of this daring rescue.

For 45 excruciating minutes, Snow lingered on the brink of death. Then, as the medicines began to work, life slowly returned to its body. By the end of the treatment, the once lifeless dog sat up, breathing steadily, as if silently echoing Dr. Giri’s mantra: “Snakebite means medical care, not rituals or delay.”

The episode underscores a larger truth: while snakebites frequently affect humans and livestock in Assam, the lack of veterinary infrastructure remains a pressing crisis.

Both Dr. Bathari’s bold intervention and Dr. Giri’s lifelong awareness movement serve as reminders that every life human or animal deserves urgent medical attention.

Snow’s miraculous survival is not just a rescue story. It is a symbol of hope, science, and the unyielding fight of Assam’s snake doctors to give every victim a second chance at life.