Guwahati: At least six persons were arrested on Wednesday for posting an offensive video clip depicting cow slaughter on Instagram, during a picnic.

According to police, the Guwahati City Police with the help of Kamrup Police arrested the six accused following a complaint registered at the Hatigaon Police Station.

The accused were identified as Sahil Khan, 20, son of Surman Khan, Hafizur Islam, 19, son of Nur Husain, Rokibul Husain, 20, son of Atawar Rahman, Sahidul Islam, 30, son of Azmal Haque, Izaz Khan, 26, son of Surman Khan, and Jahidul Islam, 24, son of Kadam Ali.

All are resident of Village Asalpara, under Chaygaon police station in Kamrup district.

A case vide no. 10/25 U/S 13(1) Assam Cattle Preservation Act.2021 Sec. 299/196(1) of BNS was registered for further legal actions.

Notably, in December last year, the Assam cabinet imposed a complete prohibition on the public consumption of beef across the state, including a ban on serving beef in hotels, restaurants, and social gatherings.

The ban was imposed to strengthen the Cattle Preservation Act.