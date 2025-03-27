Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the activities of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh sets to conclude by September.

Addressing the media in a cabinet press briefing, CM Himanta said that the SIT is closely examining records to determine how and why Sheikh had been paying a salary to this individual despite them being based in India and not working in Pakistan.

He said, the state have created an SIT to investigate Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his partners in India. The SIT is now in possession of various irrefutable documents that clearly establish that Ali Tauqeer Sheikh continued to pay one individual in India.

“The individual that Ali Tauqeer used to pay is not working in Pakistan. The individual is working in India meanwhile he or she received the pay from Ali. This arrangement lasted for three years,” the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister further stated that the investigation is ongoing. SIT will require another two months to complete its probe. By September SIT will complete the investigation.

“Sources suggested that the probe could lead to major developments in the coming weeks. After the probe, the state will recommend the authority whether to revoke the visa of the individual or state will take action as per law, the Chief Minister added.