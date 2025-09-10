Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the state cabinet, has unearthed evidence of a larger conspiracy linked to Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

“The SIT, constituted on February 17, 2025, to investigate the anti-India activities of one Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, and his associates, has unearthed startling facts which point towards a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining the sovereignty of our nation,” Sarma said in a post on X.

According to the Chief Minister, the probe has also established the role of a British national in Sheikh’s alleged network. “The SIT has also established the involvement of a British national—who is also married to an Indian Member of Parliament—in the larger nefarious activities of Ali Tauqeer Sheikh,” he said.

Sarma further claimed that the investigation revealed how “the Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan, facilitated the visit of an Hon’ble Member of Parliament from Assam in their country.”

The Chief Minister added that the SIT’s report will now be examined in detail before being placed before the state cabinet. “Once the matter is discussed in the Cabinet, the information gathered during the enquiry will be made public,” he said.