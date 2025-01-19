Digboi: The organizing committee of the Pangsau Pass International Festival (PPIF) 2025, honoring the sentiments of the Singpho community, issued a formal apology on Sunday afternoon for erroneously omitting the community’s participation in the event, which commences on January 20th at Nampong, near the Myanmar border.

The apology letter, issued on Sunday, followed the community’s decision to boycott the event on Saturday evening due to the exclusion of the Singpho community, which hurt their sentiments.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The apology letter, bearing Reference No. PPIF/2025/16, addressed to the President of the Singpho Youth Organization, Bordumsa, and signed by Tangpa Lungphi and Angoo Mossang, the President and Secretary of PPIF.

It acknowledged the oversight, describing it as an “unintentional error,” and expressed deep regret for any offense caused to the community.

“The committee said its respect for the Singpho tribe’s cultural legacy, recognizing their integral role in the history and heritage of the Pangsau Pass region,” the letter states, adding that the Singpho community’s participation is vital to the festival’s authenticity and success.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“We sincerely apologize for this oversight and are taking all necessary steps to make the festival truly representative of our region’s cultural tapestry,” the statement read.

Earlier on Saturday, the Singpho Youth Organization (SYO) of India expressed profound disappointment and outrage over the glaring omission of the Singpho tribe from both the cultural event and the mural art painted on the festival area’s wall in Nampong, Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Laisam Simai, the local legislator and Chief Patron of the organizing committee, expressed regret for the oversight and assured for necessary steps to rectify the situation.

In a statement to North East Now on Sunday evening, an office bearer of the organizing committee confirmed that they edited the mural painting earlier in the afternoon to properly feature elements of Singpho heritage.

“Due honor is also accorded to the Singpho cultural troupe, who will perform alongside the other communities each day of the festival,” he stated.

Following a day-long discussion on Sunday, the Singpho community agreed to participate in the colorful event and expressed gratitude to the organizing committee for their efforts to honor the community’s sentiments.

The Pangsau Pass International Festival will commence on January 20, 2025, and culminate on January 22, 2025, at Nampong, near the Myanmar border.