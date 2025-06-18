North Lakhimpur: Echoing a recent incident in Assam’s Dhubri district, a severed head of cattle was discovered near a Naamghar in a village located south of North Lakhimpur.

Villagers discovered the animal body part inside a bag among the ferns near the village Naamghar in Chiring Chuk, Dhakuakhania village, under North Lakhimpur Police Station, about 8 km from the district headquarters.

However, alert and concerned villagers expressed their apprehension about an ulterior motive behind this act, believing miscreants are trying to disturb the age-old harmony and coexistence of different faiths in Dhakuakhania.

Speaking to the media, the villagers in unison expressed their dismay at the act of placing cattle body parts near the Naamghar but called for restraint to thwart the evil designs to create communal divide by the perpetrators.

While vehemently condemning the incident, villagers stated that people of different faiths have lived peacefully and observed that miscreants, used by vested interest groups, might have committed the act to create disturbance in society. The villagers urged the police and district administration to enquire about the incident and catch the culprits.

Meanwhile, Lakhimpur Police have arrested seven suspected persons over the incident. Police identified the arrested persons as Mansur Ali (60) and Razak Ali (29) of Debera Rangchali; Sahar Ali (48), Dilwar Hussain (25), and Dildar Hussain (30), all from Deobeel Christian village; and Abu Kalam Ali and Jahidul Islam of Chukulibhoria, a northern suburb of North Lakhimpur.