Assam: Senior journalist Pallav Bora passes away

Guwahati: A senior journalist from Assam, Pallav Kumar Bora, died of a suspected cardiac arrest on Monday night.

As per family members, Bora had been suffering from certain health-related issues over the past few months.

He had a cardiac arrest all of a sudden and passed away before any medical assistance could be arranged.

He passed away at the age of 48.

Bora was associated with several media organisations, including NorthEast Now.

With over 29 years of experience, Bora was well-equipped in all forms of journalism.

He started his career as a video journalist for DD News in 1996 and then moved forward with many other projects, including senior positions at Star News, ABP News as well as India Today.

He served as the Chief Copy Editor at NorthEast Now from September 2024 to December 2024. Prior to that, he was associated with ABP News.

Bora is survived by his wife and son.