Guwahati: The Assam government has canceled the preliminary notification for the proposed 9th addition to the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

This decision, made under Section 35 of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, effectively reverses the intention to expand the protected area, which was initially declared on September 2, 2020.

The cancelled 9th addition was intended to encompass an area of 2570.00 hectares (approximately 25.7 square kilometers).

This land, located in the Tezpur Revenue Circle within the Sonitpur District in Assam, was described as an extensive riverine landscape.

It was identified as a crucial habitat and migratory corridor for diverse wildlife, including mega herbivores like Asiatic Wild Buffalo, Rhinos, Elephants, and Tigers, as well as deer, hare, turtles, snakes, wild pigs, and various bird species.

The presence of four rhinos was specifically recorded in the area as of March 17, 2019.

The Jia Bhareli River and its islands were noted for their importance in facilitating wildlife movement between Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve and Nameri National Park & Tiger Reserve.

The original preliminary notification had also appointed the Deputy Commissioner of Nagaon to investigate any existing rights or claims within the proposed area.

The cancellation, effective immediately, was formalized through a notification digitally signed by Mahendra Kumar Yadava, Special Chief Secretary to the Assam Government, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, on June 9.