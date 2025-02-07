Guwahati: A massive theft occurred at the Majerchar Chalakura Micro-Grid Solar Power Plant in Dhubri, Assam where miscreants made off with solar power batteries, modules, and other critical equipment valued at over Rs 2 crore.

The stolen materials were allegedly sold on the black market.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the incident, Sasanka Sarma, Assistant General Manager (Project) of Dhubri District, filed a complaint at Dhubri Sadar Police Station.

Based on the complaint, the police conducted a raid in the Majerchar area in Dhubri and arrested Billal Hussain, a resident of the same area.

However, reports state that the primary suspect, Komor Chand Dewani, remains absconding.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police have intensified search operations to apprehend Dewani and other suspects, while also working to recover the stolen equipment.

Bellal Hussain has been remanded to district jail, reports said.