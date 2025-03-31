Assam: RR captain Riyan Parag fined Rs 12 Lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during his team’s IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Assam on Sunday night.

The fine was imposed under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with minimum over-rate offences. Since this was RR’s first slow over-rate violation of the season, the penalty was limited to Rs 12 lakh.

This makes Parag the second captain penalized this season, following Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya, who was fined for a similar offence in their match against Gujarat Titans.

Unlike previous seasons, where repeated slow over-rates led to captain suspensions, the IPL now enforces financial penalties and in-game fielding restrictions instead.

Despite the fine, RR secured their first win of the tournament after two consecutive losses. Batting first, they posted 182/9, with Nitish Rana top-scoring with 81 runs. CSK, in reply, fell short by six runs, finishing at 176/6. The slow over-rate occurred as RR bowled 11 overs with their three fast bowlers, leading to a delay in completing their quota of overs.

Parag, speaking after the match, expressed relief at the much-needed victory, acknowledging that the team had been eager to bounce back after two defeats. He admitted RR had fallen about 20 runs short of an ideal total but credited the bowlers for making up for it with a strong defense.

The team entered the match with a fresh mindset, determined to move past their previous struggles, and executed their plans well to clinch the win.

Parag has been leading RR for the first three matches in the absence of regular captain Sanju Samson, who is recovering from a finger injury and has only played as a batter so far. RR will next face Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 5.