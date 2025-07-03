North Lakhimpur: Several roads have been damaged in Assam’s Lakhimpur as the second wave of floods hit the district in the past 24 hours.

Incessant overnight rain in Lakhimpur district and the neighbouring hills of Arunachal Pradesh has swollen the rivers, resulting in overflow along their courses and inundating vast areas of inhabited and agricultural land.

On Wednesday, the rising water of the Gabharu River breached the agricultural bund at Rangajan-Mazgaon under the Uttar Laluk Gaon Panchayat and flooded the entire area of Tunijan and Dhekiajuli-Christiangaon by taking a new course.

The new course of the Gabharu River also severely impacted Garmur village under the Nowboicha Revenue Circle and inundated villages in Phoolbari, Pub Laluk, Pukhuria, and other nearby areas. It also damaged two culverts in the area.

On Monday, the floodwaters of the Sesa River breached the under-construction Simaluguri-Hawajan PWD road, part of the Assam Mala scheme, at two different locations.

The overflowing river entered villages such as Sesa-Misinggaon, Photabhog, and Nowghuli through an open portion of the Sesa embankment under the Narayanpur Revenue Circle.

The flood also damaged newly planted Sali paddy fields and destroyed other seedlings prepared for transplantation in the affected villages.