Assam: River erosion wreaks havoc in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: The Buri-Dehing river has been wreaking havoc in the villages of Tengakhat revenue circle in Dibrugarh, Assam causing massive erosion and displacement of villagers.

With this going 55-year-old Bidhan Sonowal has lost 100 bighas of his land due to massive erosion which has been persistently going on in that area since the 1980s.

“The hungry river has gobbled up my land mass where my father used to cultivate. This year’s flood has caused huge devastation in our village, and we had to move to safer places to save ourselves,” Sonowal said.

Bidhan Sonowal is a resident of Dehing Kinar Nepaligaon situated at Tengakhat under the Duliajan Legislative Assembly in Dibrugarh.

“We don’t know what will happen because the river is coming closer to our village and our land mass has been shrinking due to erosion. If the government does not take immediate steps then our village will be wiped out from the map,” Sonowal said.

Another villager, Sita Chetri, echoed Sonowal’s concerns. “We are not getting any help from the government. This year’s flood has devastated our lives, and we have lost most of our valuable things. If the erosion continues, our village will be wiped out soon.”

The villagers are now taking matters into their own hands, using bamboo porcupines to arrest the erosion. However, they are urging the government to expedite the implementation of anti-erosion schemes to provide permanent protection to the villages.

The Tengakhat area has always been known for its fertile soil, yielding good paddy cultivation and various types of rabi and cash crops. However, the onslaught of erosion is rapidly destroying the fertile land, leaving the villagers concerned about their livelihood.

After battling the onslaught of the floods, which brought untold suffering for the villagers, people in the area are now battling against severe erosion in the riverine villages.

A recent tour by Dibrugarh-based journalists to the area revealed the extent of the damage caused by the erosion. The tour, entitled “Gaonoloi Jaw” (Let’s Go to the Villages), was an initiative of the Dibrugarh Press Club to interact with the villagers and understand their concerns.