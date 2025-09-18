Guwahati: Reliable local sources report a surge in criminal activity allegedly linked to the notorious Irani gang in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia town, triggering concern among residents ahead of the Durga Puja festivities.

The gang, infamous for using clever distraction techniques to carry out thefts, has allegedly committed two recent crimes in the district.

However, the police have yet to confirm the incidents or register formal complaints.

According to reports, the gang has intensified its operations in the area. In one incident, known as the “itching diversion”, two suspects reportedly followed a victim and applied an irritant to their body.

As the person became distracted by itching and began to scratch, the suspects snatched a bag and fled the scene.

In another case, involving the “money drop diversion” method, a man approached a woman driving alone and claimed she had dropped money from her purse.

As she checked, an accomplice stole valuables from her vehicle.

These tactics match the Irani gang’s established modus operandi across India. Nomadic groups associated with the gang commonly use itching powders or fake offers of help to distract and rob victims.

In Delhi, the so-called “Khujli Gang” gained notoriety for using itch-inducing substances in crowded areas to commit theft.

Similar crimes were reported in Pune in 2018, where police arrested gang members who used itching powder to steal cash from bank customers.

In Assam, the gang’s presence became evident during a 2023 incident in Silchar, Cachar district, when police arrested three members for mobile phone snatching and recovered 40 high-end smartphones worth Rs 10 lakh.

That case didn’t involve distraction tactics but underscored the gang’s growing footprint in the state.

When contacted, Tinsukia police officials said they are actively monitoring the situation, though they haven’t verified the recent claims.

“We urge citizens to report any suspicious activity immediately,” said a senior officer.

Police have advised the public, particularly women drivers and shoppers, to remain vigilant in public places.

Meanwhile, local activists have demanded increased patrolling in Tinsukia town amid the unverified reports.

With no arrests linked to the latest incidents, authorities are urging heightened community awareness to prevent such crimes. Investigations are underway, and more details are expected soon.

Criminal activity typically spikes across Upper Assam during the pre-Durga Puja period, as tea gardens distribute bonus payments to their staff and workers, making the region especially vulnerable to theft and financial crimes.