Guwahati: Renowned filmmaker and scriptwriter Bhaskar Jyoti Das, a celebrated figure in Assamese cinema, passed away on December 26 at 51 after battling cancer.

Known for his work on award-winning films like ‘Haanduk’, ‘Sonar Baran Pakhi’, and ‘Bokul Phulor Dore’, Das was a versatile talent. He co-directed and produced the feature film ‘Antardhan’ and created acclaimed documentaries such as ‘An Unknown Summer’-which competed at the 2024 International Documentary and Short Film Festival in Kerala-‘Where Is My Home (co-directed)’, and ‘I Don’t Want to Be Born Again for Poem’.

Beyond filmmaking, Das contributed as a jury member at the Guwahati International Film Festival and the Northeast Film and Video Technicians’ Awards (NEFVTA). He was reportedly working on the post-production of a feature film during his hospitalization.

Originally from Tangla, Das lived in Guwahati, leaving a lasting impact on regional cinema. A final tribute was held at Surjya on Thursday night before his body was taken to Tangla for cremation. Prominent film personalities expressed their condolences to his grieving family.

