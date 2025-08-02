Guwahati: In the heart of Guwahati, the official residence of the Governor of Assam, Raj Bhavan, sets a strong example for urban biodiversity conservation.

The estate, with its lush greenery, well-planned plantations, and diverse wildlife, has transformed into a living sanctuary that highlights Assam’s natural heritage.

According to the Assam Government’s Raj Bhavan portal, the estate boasts 38 species of forest trees and 17 species of fruit-bearing trees, all either native to or well-suited for Assam’s environment.

The grounds also feature ornamental plants like hibiscus, daisies, and seasonal flowers, further enhancing the campus’s natural beauty.

A senior horticulture officer noted, “Raj Bhavan is not only serene but also highlights Assam’s rich natural resources. Our goal is to strike a balance between aesthetics, environmental responsibility, and biodiversity conservation.”

The estate also attracts a variety of birds, squirrels, and butterflies, helping to support a healthy ecosystem. Notably, it provides a habitat for the state bird, the white-winged wood duck, as well as the Hollong tree (state tree) and foxtail orchid (state flower).

Experts argue that such initiatives in urban spaces are crucial. “As green spaces shrink in cities, Raj Bhavan offers a model for how institutions can integrate conservation into governance,” said a researcher from Gauhati University.

Thus, Raj Bhavan stands not just as a seat of authority but as a vibrant reflection of Assam’s ecological identity.