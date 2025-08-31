Guwahati: The Raha administration in Assam’s Nagaon district launched an eviction drive to reclaim government and forest land from illegal encroachers.

What makes this phase of the campaign noteworthy is that many settlers, after receiving eviction notices from the district administration, voluntarily vacated the encroached areas without any resistance.

The state-wide eviction initiative, undertaken under the directive of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeks to protect government land, forest reserves, and natural resources from illegal occupation.

“We must protect our public and forest land for future generations. Guided by the Chief Minister, we will continue this drive in the coming days,” said Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday.

According to officials, several families living on encroached land in Raha packed up their belongings and moved out voluntarily, complying with government directives.

The administration also welcomed this cooperation, calling it a positive step that reduces the need for forceful eviction.

Local authorities confirmed that similar eviction drives are underway across various parts of Assam, with a strong focus on reclaiming illegally occupied land.

“The process will continue, and no encroachment on government or forest land will be tolerated,” an official further asserted.

The Assam government has already conducted large-scale eviction operations in Sipajhar, Lumding, Batadrava, and other areas in recent years.

The ongoing campaign in Raha further underscores the administration’s firm stance against land encroachment and its commitment to securing natural resources for planned development.