Assam PWD engineer’s suicide: Police arrest two government officials

Guwahati: Two officials of the Assam government have been arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of a 29-year-old Assistant Engineer posted in the Public Works Department (PWD) in Bongaigaon district.

The officials have been identified as Dinesh Medhi Sharma, a recently promoted Superintendent Engineer who previously served as Executive Engineer in Bongaigaon, and Aminul Islam, a Sub-Divisional Officer currently posted in the district.

Both were named in a purported suicide note recovered by police.

The deceased, a resident of Guwahati, had joined the PWD in December 2023 and was posted in Bongaigaon. She was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday. A handwritten note, allegedly written by her, was recovered from the residence, police said.

Bongaigaon Senior Superintendent of Police Mohan Lal Meena said the note mentioned workplace-related pressure and named the two officials. Acting on a complaint filed by the family, police registered a case under relevant sections related to abetment of suicide.

Following a preliminary investigation, the two officials were taken into custody. Further inquiries are underway, police said.