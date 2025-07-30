Guwahati: Seven Bangladeshi nationals were pushed back across the international border in the early hours of Wednesday from the Sribhumi area in Assam, as part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration.

According to officials, the action was carried out based on intelligence inputs indicating infiltration attempts through the unfenced stretch of the border. The individuals were intercepted before they could move inland and were sent back in a peaceful manner.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the development through a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“Continuing our crackdown against illegal infiltrators, 7 Bangladeshi nationals were pushed back in the wee hours today from Sribhumi. Do not try and infiltrate, you will be CAUGHT and PUSHED BACK.”

Officials from the Assam Police and border security agencies said the operation was part of a broader strategy to enhance surveillance in vulnerable areas, including the districts of Dhubri, Karimganj, and Cachar. These regions have witnessed frequent infiltration attempts in recent months.

A senior police officer involved in the operation said that surveillance has been intensified with the use of drones, infrared sensors, and increased night patrols. Sribhumi has now been classified as a sensitive zone due to repeated infiltration attempts.

Following the incident, the area was temporarily sealed for a security sweep. No local involvement has been identified so far, but investigations are ongoing to determine whether a cross-border network may have facilitated the entry attempt.

The Assam government has been pursuing a strict policy against illegal immigration, which it views as a matter of internal security and demographic concern. Authorities have indicated that similar operations will continue in the coming weeks as part of a coordinated crackdown.