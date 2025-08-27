Guwahati: A total of 51 suspected Bangladeshi nationals, allegedly entering Assam illegally, were detained near the international border in Sribhumi district between August 24 and 26, and subsequently pushed back, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed.

Of the total, 30 individuals were apprehended on Sunday (August 24) and 21 on Tuesday (August 26) near the Sribhumi border.

“In two separate instances, we PUSHED BACK 21 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators from the Sribhumi sector, further bolstering our anti-infiltration efforts,” Sarma posted on X on Tuesday evening.

The chief minister added that the government will continue its crackdown on illegal entries from Bangladesh. “HIT where it hurts the most, send them back to their host. These drives WILL CONTINUE UNABATED,” he wrote.

On Sunday, Assam Police detained 36 Bangladeshi nationals, who were later pushed back—30 from Sribhumi and six from South Salmara Mankachar district, including two children. Sarma had shared on Monday: “Alert eyes, swift action. 36 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators have been pushed back to Bangladesh from Sribhumi and South Salmara.”

Police officials stated that the group detained in Sribhumi included women and children and were suspected to have recently crossed the border. They were interrogated and, as per procedure, returned to Bangladesh with the assistance of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday night.

In South Salmara Mankachar, six Bangladeshi nationals—two men, two women, and two children aged one and three—were intercepted. Senior Superintendent of Police Horen Tokbi said the group had traveled from Jammu and Kashmir by train to Guwahati and then by road to the district, intending to cross the border illegally. “Our teams managed to catch them before they could succeed,” Tokbi added.

CM Sarma has repeatedly flagged illegal infiltration as a serious concern, noting that while many infiltrators have been caught over the past year, others likely reside in Assam using forged documents. In response, the state government has decided to halt Aadhaar enrolment for individuals above 18 years of age to better track suspected illegal migrants.