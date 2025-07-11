Guwahati: Assam’s Guwahati will host a public lecture this Sunday, July 13, 2025, aimed at raising awareness about the impact of tree felling and translocation for infrastructure projects.

The event, organized by the Concerned Citizens of Guwahati, seeks to foster a balance between urban development and environmental protection.

Renowned Bangalore-based environmental activist, Dattatreya T. Devare, will deliver the lecture titled “Tree Felling for Infrastructure: Balancing Development and Ecology.”

The program is scheduled for 4:30 pm on July 13, 2025, at the Pragjyoti Cultural Centre, Machkhowa in Assam’s Guwahati.

This event is open to all, and organizers encourage everyone to attend for what promises to be an engaging session on responsible development practices that safeguard our natural environment.

