Guwahati: The Assam government’s decision to allocate 3,600 bighas of land to the Adani Group for a thermal power plant at Bashbari under Parbatjhora in Kokrajhar district has sparked widespread protests.

On May 18, protesters took to the streets, chanting slogans such as “Pramod Boro murdabad,” “BJP government murdabad,” “Adani will not be given land,” and “I will give blood, but I will not give land.”

Daorao Decreb Narzary, executive president of the Bodoland Tribal Protection Forum (BTPF), a key organization leading the protest, stated that the local populace has united against the project and will not surrender their land for the power plant.

“We will soon stage a dharna at the SDO (Civil) Office against the government’s decision to hand over the land to the Adani group for the thermal project,” Narzary announced.

Narzary questioned the legality of non-tribal entities establishing industries on land designated under the Sixth Schedule area.

He also criticized ABSU president Dwipen Boro for supporting the project, labeling him an opportunist.

Narzary alleged that Boro supports the project for personal gain and government benefits, showing no regard for the welfare of the people.

“He is not concerned with the interest of the people. Dwipen Boro only wants his own profit. Dwipen Boro is a worthless leader,” Narzary asserted.

Furthermore, Narzary slammed State Cabinet Minister UG Brahma’s remarks, suggesting the minister is unaware that outsiders are prohibited from purchasing land in Sixth Schedule areas.

Protesters vowed to launch a democratic agitation and pursue legal action if the Assam government and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) administration fail to address their demands.

According to locals, the government’s promises of industry and job creation often lead to deceit, leaving the people cheated.