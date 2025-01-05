Guwahati: A six-month pregnant woman was reportedly found dead in Hojai, Assam on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Ankita Sarma.
She was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Lanka area of Hojai.
Ankita’s family following the incident has filed a complaint with the local police, accusing her in-laws of involvement in her death.
According to Ankita’s mother, she had been subjected to prolonged mental torture by her in-laws, who allegedly sought to extort money from her family.
The family alleged that Ankita was repeatedly abused before her untimely death.
The police are currently investigating the matter.