Guwahati: Patriotic People’s Front Assam (PPFA), a prominent forum of nationalist citizens in far eastern Bharat, has strongly condemned a national news channel for airing “irresponsible and highly objectionable views” suggesting that human sacrifice is a regular occurrence at the revered Kamakhya Temple.

The outrage stems from a recent broadcast related to the murder of an Indore-based individual in Meghalaya.

The controversy arose during a segment highlighting the suspected murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, allegedly orchestrated by his newly married wife, in Meghalaya.

Reports indicate the couple had visited the sacred Shakti Peeth atop Nilachal hills in Guwahati, Assam, prior to travelling to Sohra (Cherrapunjee).

According to the PPFA, CNN News18 “flawlessly allowed” the victim’s family, from Madhya Pradesh, to state that Raja Raghuvanshi was likely “sacrificed” by Sonam Raghuvanshi as part of black magic rituals. The PPFA further criticized the news anchor, who, “showing utter stupidity,” allegedly added that “Narabali (human sacrifice) usually happens in Kamakhya.”

“These types of media persons urgently need an orientation about the country and its cultural heritage,” the PPFA asserted in a statement.

The Meghalaya police had already arrested the accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with four others, and the Shillong court had sent them to the custody of the Meghalaya police until June 19.

The PPFA is urging media outlets to adhere to established guidelines when reporting on personal tragedies.

Furthermore, the organization has called upon the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (GoI) and the News Broadcasters & Digital Association to take serious note of the “carelessness and irresponsibility” displayed by the news channel and initiate necessary legal actions.