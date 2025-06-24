Guwahati: The Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA) has served a show-cause notice to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for operating its oil well No. 147 at Bhatiapar–Barichuk in Sivasagar district without securing the required environmental clearances.

In the notice dated June 21, the Board gave ONGC 15 days to explain why action should not be taken against it. Failure to respond within the stipulated time could result in legal action, including fines and other penalties.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A PCBA spokesperson emphasized the seriousness of the violation, stating, “This notice reinforces the principle that no entity is exempt from environmental compliance, regardless of its size or status.”

The Board accused ONGC of breaching key provisions of environmental laws, including the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Hazardous and Other Wastes Rules, 2016.

Officials also noted that ONGC failed to obtain mandatory Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) for the site in the Rudrasagar oilfield area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During a recent inspection, PCBA officials discovered uncontrolled gas emissions from the well, raising serious environmental and public health concerns.

According to the Board, it had previously directed ONGC, via official communication (TECH-12013/2/2025-CCA-PCBA), to secure environmental clearances for all its drilling operations, a directive the company allegedly ignored.

Citing a 2019 order by the National Green Tribunal, the PCBA reiterated its authority to levy Environmental Compensation Fines (ECF) for such violations.

This regulatory action coincides with a major gas leak at well site RDS-147A, where ONGC has struggled to control a blowout that has been releasing gas for 13 consecutive days. As pressure mounts from both environmental authorities and the public, the incident raises fresh concerns about oversight and safety practices within India’s oil and gas sector.