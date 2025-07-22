Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: In a daring midnight raid, Assam Police dismantled a budding criminal gang in Sonitpur district on Monday, arresting seven individuals and seizing a formidable arsenal of weapons.

The operation, targeting a hideout nestled in the remote foothills of Arunachal Pradesh, thwarted plans for dacoity and extortion, signaling a robust crackdown on organized crime in this volatile border region.

Acting on precise intelligence, a specialized team from Dhekiajuli Police Station launched coordinated raids at two locations in Sonitpur district, starting late Sunday night.

The operation, led under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Barun Purkayastha, culminated in the arrest of five suspects on the spot, with two others apprehended later after a manhunt aided by neighboring district forces.

The police uncovered a significant cache of arms, including two 7.65 mm pistols, 16 rounds of live ammunition, two country-made rifles, and two traditional ‘khukris’ (curved knives), highlighting the gang’s potential for violence.

The raids led authorities to a makeshift camp in Tharaibil, a secluded area in the foothills near the Arunachal Pradesh border, close to the Sopai river.

This remote location, shrouded by dense forests and rugged terrain, was suspected to serve as a planning hub for the gang’s criminal activities. Police dismantled the camp, which they believe was a strategic base for orchestrating dacoity and extortion schemes aimed at disrupting peace in Sonitpur and surrounding areas.

The foothills of Arunachal Pradesh, part of the Eastern Himalayas, have long been a haven for anti-social elements due to their isolation and proximity to international borders with China, Bhutan, and Myanmar. The region’s challenging terrain and limited police presence make it an ideal hideout for criminal gangs. Research indicates that these areas facilitate cross-border crimes, such as arms trafficking and smuggling, leveraging the 1,080 km border with China, 217 km with Bhutan, and 520 km with Myanmar. The Tharaibil camp’s location underscores how criminals exploit this geography to evade detection and plan illicit operations.

SSP Purkayastha revealed that the arrested individuals were in the advanced stages of forming a new criminal gang, poised to threaten public safety in the region. This incident follows a pattern of criminal activity in the foothills, as evidenced by recent events, including a narcotics seizure in Upper Subansiri on July 19, 2025, and a mob lynching in Roing on July 12, 2025, linked to serious crimes. These cases highlight the diverse threats—ranging from organized gangs to drug trafficking—plaguing the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

The Assam Police’s swift action reflects a broader strategy to combat rising organized crime and cross-border threats. Authorities have launched a deeper investigation to uncover potential network links, supply chains, and external support fueling the gang’s activities. Law enforcement agencies across Assam are now on high alert, with increased coordination with neighboring states and central forces to prevent similar incidents. The operation underscores the Assam government’s zero-tolerance policy toward criminal networks, particularly in districts bordering Arunachal Pradesh, known for historical militant activity.

The use of the Arunachal foothills by criminal elements poses significant challenges for law enforcement. The rugged terrain and proximity to international borders complicate policing efforts, enabling gangs to establish bases and escape routes. The region’s strategic importance, coupled with its vulnerability to smuggling and arms trafficking, necessitates enhanced intelligence coordination and regional cooperation. Ongoing environmental changes, such as deforestation, may further exacerbate illegal activities like logging, potentially exploited by criminal networks, as noted in regional analyses.

The successful operation in Sonitpur marks a significant victory for Assam Police in their fight against organized crime, averting a potential security threat in a sensitive border region. By dismantling the Tharaibil camp and seizing a dangerous arsenal, authorities have sent a clear message to criminal elements exploiting the Arunachal foothills. However, the incident highlights the persistent challenge of policing remote, strategically vital areas. As investigations continue, the Assam government’s commitment to maintaining law and order will be tested by the need for sustained vigilance and cross-border collaboration to secure the region’s future.