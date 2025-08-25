Guwahati: Sribhumi Police recovered a huge consignment of YABA tablets during two separate operations late Saturday night in Assam.

Acting on specific intelligence, police teams intercepted suspected carriers and seized around 20,000 YABA tablets.

The consignment is worth over Rs 3 crore in the international market. They also arrested two individuals in connection with the seizure.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the police for their sustained efforts. He posted on X Sunday evening:

“The relentless crackdown on drugs continues. In two separate anti-narcotics operations carried out by Sribhumi Police, officers recovered 20,000 YABA tablets priced at over Rs 3 crore last night. They arrested two people during the #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign. Kudos, Assam Police.”

Police officials are interrogating the arrested individuals to identify the broader network involved in smuggling the tablets. Authorities suspect the tablets were trafficked from across the border. Forensic experts are currently examining the contraband.

Over the past few years, Assam Police have intensified their anti-narcotics campaign. They have seized large quantities of drugs, arrested peddlers, and dismantled trafficking networks across different parts of the state.